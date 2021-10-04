Charles Lewis “Chuck” Barton, 85, of Selbyville, Del., died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Raphael Samuel Barton and Katherine Adeline (Jeffers) Barton.
He retired from work as a supervisor with AT&T. He was a member of the Moose and Elk lodges.
Barton is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Barton, of Selbyville; his children, Michael Barton and his wife, Karen, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Rick Barton and his wife, Mary, of Gambrills, Md., Scott Barton and his wife, Yvonne, of Gambrills, Md., Michele Hoffman and her husband, Scott, of Spotsylvania, Va., Charles Petitt and his wife, Milinda, of Woodbridge, Va., and April Patrick of Church Hill, Md.; a sister, Barbara Malabad and her husband, Patrick, of Picayune, Miss.; a sister-in-law, Patti Petitt of Alexandria, Va; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barton’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.