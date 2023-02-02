Charles L. Hudson, 89, of Gumboro, Del., died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford, Del. He was born in Gumboro, son of the late Fred Hudson and Louise (Vincent) Hudson.
Hudson was married to Eleanor Cathell, who passed away in 2020. They raised their family in Gumboro. He was a grain and poultry farmer, and a partner in Hudson Farms with his son, Bud Hudson. He also worked for many years, until his retirement, as a carpenter with the Local Carpenters & Millwrights Union #2012.
He was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge in Millville, Del., and a member of Line Untied Methodist Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, the Scottish Rite and the Bi-State Ruritan Club. He loved his family, farming, horse racing and, in his later years, listening to gospel music.
Hudson was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Hudson; a daughter, Sandra J. Justice; and two brothers, Franklin P. Hudson Sr. and Fred Ivan Hudson. He is survived by five children, Edwin “Bud” Hudson (and Sue) of Pittsville, Md., and Barbara A. O’Neill (and Keith Jones), Janet L. Hudson (and Jack Dayton), Paul C. Hudson (and Bonnie), Diane M. Hitchens (and Barry), and a son-in-law, Buddy Justice, all of Gumboro; nine grandchildren, Charles Hudson (and Crystal) Greg Justice (and JoAnn), Amy Hudson, Chelsea Swain (and Stevie), Joseph O’Neill, Ryan Hudson (and Meghan), Holly Dattilo (and Jacob), April Hudson (and Justin Esposito) and Trent Hitchens; as well as eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephew, and a sister-in-law, Irene Murray.
A funeral service was to be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street in Selbyville, Del. Burial will be in Line Church Cemetery in Gumboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hudson’s memory may be made to TidalHealth Foundation, for Nanticoke Emergency Department or PSSU, 100 E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD. 21801, or tidalhealth.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.