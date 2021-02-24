Charles H. Oakes II, 71, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2021. He was born May 24, 1949.
He married Wendi DeMartyn on Oct. 21, 1972, and had two children, Tina Kelly, wife of Matthew, and Charles Oakes III, fiancé of Andrea. He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Charles Oakes IV, Bradley Oakes, Alayna Kelly, Brielle Kelly and Ava Oakes.
Oakes graduated from Susquenita High School in Pennsylvania in 1967. He played keyboard, guitar and vocals with The Donshires from 1966 to 1967. He was a member of Perry Lodge 458 and served as grand master in 1985 and 2008. He sponsored Chuck Oakes IV into the lodge in 2018. He was past president of the Perry-Juniata Shrine Club and of the Zembo Luncheon Club and was a member of the Zembo Motorcycle Touring Unit.
Prior to retiring to Delaware, he could be found every morning at the Marysville (Pa.) Diner, where many considered him the unofficial mayor. His frequency at the diner made the topic of conversation in Alayna’s fourth-grade class. “Charlie Oakes at the diner” stories became so popular that he called their class to congratulate them on their last day of elementary school.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Oakes’ life will be held in the spring of 2021. He will be buried at Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, Md., at a private ceremony. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.