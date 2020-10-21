Charles H. “Buzzy” Flowers, 87, of Millsboro, Del. formerly of New Castle, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Wilmington, Del. on June 6, 1933, and raised in New Castle, Del., son of the late Robert Warren Flowers and the late Elizabeth (Sines) Flowers.
He worked in construction for Greggo & Ferrara Inc. prior to going into the HVAC field. He retired from Burns & McBride in New Castle, and after moving to Sussex County, Flowers worked part-time for D.L. Martin & Sons Heating & Air.
Flowers continued to serve his friends and neighbors, and was always willing to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. He also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed sharing his memories of riding with family and friends or anyone who was willing to talk about Harleys. Flowers was an avid animal-lover, especially his dogs, Lizzy and Edie.
In addition to his parents, Flowers was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Jean Flowers, in 2013; a son, Edward Charles “Buddy” Flowers, in 2020; two brothers, Albert and Robert Flowers; and two sisters, Penny Mitchell and Alice Jane Johnson. He is survived by two children, Leslie Verucci and her husband, Lenny, of Middletown, Del., and Carl Flowers and his wife, Sharon, of Clayton, Del.; four grandchildren, Heather Verucci, Dion Verucci and spouse, Stef, Stephanie Flowers and Kristy Downward; a host of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Del. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions to the Delaware SPCA (www.delspca.org) or the Delaware Humane Association (www.delawarehumane.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.