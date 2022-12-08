Charles Frederick “Fred” Stewart III, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He passed away after a six-month battle with cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. During his final days, he was surrounded by his loving wife and children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world, as well as several friends who had become like family. Stewart was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Charles Frederick Stewart Jr. and Jeanne Elaine (Schaake) Stewart.
After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in agricultural studies from the University of Maryland—College Park, Stewart met Sweet Sue, his wife of more than 44 years, and they settled down in Selbyville, Del. Stewart was a construction estimator for Bunting Construction in Selbyville and took great pride in the developments and construction projects that he was involved with.
Stewart was a kind and loving father to their three children, Courtney, Kristen and Chuck, and would often be seen coaching their softball teams or attending their sports games. He was a Christian and attended The River Church in Roxana. He enjoyed surf-fishing, being outside, fixing things around the house for his family and friends, and watching the Baltimore Ravens and Maryland Terps football games and the Baltimore Orioles baseball games. He also loved his family’s annual trip to the Outer Banks, where many special memories were made.
He had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. Above everything else, he loved being with his family and was always ready to answer the call for help when any type of home improvement question arose.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Sue W. Stewart of Selbyville; his children, Dr. Courtney A. Stewart and her husband, Jimmy Pennewell, of Dover, Kristen D. Jones and her husband, Chad, of Selbyville, and Charles “Chuck” Frederick Stewart IV and his fiancée, Kayla Miller, of Selbyville; his brother, Gary S. Stewart and his wife, Kathy, of Athens, Ga.; and six grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner and Lauren Jones, and Grant, Greyson and Graham Pennewell.
A funeral service was to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at The River Church in Roxana, Del., with the Rev. Michael Ennis officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stewart’s memory may be made to The River Church, 35175 Roxana Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.