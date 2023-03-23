Charles D. “Charlie” King, 81, of Millville, Del, and formerly of Towson, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 10, 1941, son of the late David King and the late Katherine (Stansberry) King.
King retired from work for the Maryland Mass Transit Administration for the State of Maryland as a bus painter.
He had a love for the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He also had a passion for making fishing lures. He volunteered countless hours with the Friends of Holts Landing State Park, with whom he helped clear trails and maintain the park for visitors to enjoy. He was also a member of the Delaware Lodge #37 A.F. & A.M.
King is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Margaret (Dudley) King; a daughter, Karen Zigler; a sister, Ida Klein; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Masonic service, followed by a celebration of King’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in King’s name to Friends of Holts Landing State Park, PO BOX 1488, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.