Charles “Chucky” States, 61, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of New Castle, Del., passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on March 21, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with illness. He was born Oct. 3, 1959, son of the late Morris and Sandy States.
A lifelong Delawarean, he spent most of his life in New Castle before settling in Millsboro with his family in 1996. A self-employed painter, States could be found doing almost anything and could be found always working to keep busy so he could provide for those he loved.
He was a great “Pee-Pop” to his grandkids, and he loved his sports — especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles — playing the lottery, bowling, horseshoes, crabbing and fishing. He was always working on something around the house. States had such a big heart and would do anything for his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his parents,States was preceded in death by his sister, Shirlann States. He is survived by his loving daughter, Traci Haslam and her husband, Bud, of Lewes, Del.; two sons, Charlie Singleton and Nathan States, both of Salem, N.J.; six grandchildren, Elaina, Sayrah, Charles, Anthony, Isaiah and Jace; his brothers, Billy States of Millsboro, Robert States of Wilmington, Del., and Michael States and his wife, Lisa, of New Castle, Del.; his sister, Belinda Dennis and her husband, Tom, of Millsboro; and his beloved and favorite Aunt Donna of New Castle.
States’ ashes were interred on March 25, 2021, at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial donations be made to the American Liver Foundation; P.O. Box 229; West Orange, NJ 07052 or at www.liverfoundation.org.