Charles “Chuck” Quillen passed away on Jan. 23, 2023. He was born July 13, 1965.
He married his wife Sharon, on Aug. 1,1998. Together they successfully started C.S. Construction & Son LLC, in operation since1998 to the present day.
Quillen loved spending time camping with his wife and family, and always having a good time with friends new and old. He loved wildlife and was an avid hunter. He also would reach out with a tender hand to help injured wildlife.
He was a larger-than-life figure to all that knew him, fun-loving and always there, wanting to help others with his big, big heart. He treasured each and every friendship he had and always had room for one more friend. Once he was your friend, you had a friend indeed.
Quillen was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Quillen; son Curtis Fletcher; brothers Norman “Jake” Quillen and Henry “Rusty” Quillen; and his sister Lisa. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon L. Quillen; parents, Pat and Henry Quillen; his children and stepchildren, Charles Steele, Heather Sipple, David Sullivan and Julie LeCates; his siblings, Del Burk, Kim Blaser (and Ernie), Clarence Quillen (and Kae), Mike Milligan, Dawn Warren and Melvin Milligan (and Leann); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no service. He wanted a celebration-of-life gathering, which will be announced to family and friends soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Quillen’s memory to the Delaware Council of Wildlife Rehabilitators & Educators (DCWRE), Donate–Delaware Council of Wildlife, at dewildliferescue.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.