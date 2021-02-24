Charles “Charlie” Heite, 99, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. A lifelong Delawarean, he was born on Dec. 23, 1921, in Dover, to the late Samuel Heite and Mabel Shockley.
A 1939 graduate of Dover High School, he shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor and survived the attacks that day. After serving in the Army and being honorably discharged, he returned to Delaware, where he met and married Marjorie, to whom he was married for 61 years and with whom he raised three children. He retired from work as a supervisor after many years of service with Western Electric.
In addition to his love for his family and friends, Heite was a fierce patriot who loved his country and the flag for which he so honorably served. Some of his dearest times were traveling to Pearl Harbor after his military service and paying tribute to his fallen brothers. His patriotism showed in his lifelong memberships to the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234, where he remained active through the years.
An avid fisherman, he could be found spending many summers on the Indian River Inlet with his children or deep in the Atlantic, fishing for marlin. He was proud to have mentored many of the best fishermen on the Eastern Shore.
In addition to his parents, Heite was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie (McDaniel) Heite; daughter, Dorothy Andrews; and brothers, Samuel Francis Heite and James Lloyd Heite. He is survived by his two sons, Edward of Ocean View, and Kenneth and his wife, Rita, of Middletown, Del.
Services were to be private, at the request of the family. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234; 29265 Marshy Hope Way; Ocean View, DE 19970.