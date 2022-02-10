Charles Calvin Hudson Jr., 82, of Millsboro, Del., went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. He was born to the late Charles C. Hudson Sr. and Alice M. Hudson in Seaford, Del., on April 1, 1939.
He graduated from Centreville High School in 1957. He went on to serve his country in the Maryland Reserves initially, before transferring to the Delaware Army National Guard, and then, finally, to the U.S. Air Force. After being discharged from the Air Force, he held various jobs while raising his boys before becoming a correctional officer for the Sussex Correctional Institution, from which he retired.
Hudson was an excellent woodcarver. He enjoyed carving decoys and would proudly display his work around his home. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons.
Most would describe Hudson as a great husband and father, as well as a man with a generous heart — anyone was welcome to dinner at his house. Many came to know him as their dad, or PopPop as well. He loved to spend time fishing or hunting, as well as traveling with family, which spurred on many of his stories that he so often shared, even to the end of his life. He was a lifelong member of The Journey (Millsboro Wesleyan) and considered those there to be his family as well, and through the church, he became a spiritual father to many others. It was always easy to find one’s way into Charles’s heart.
Hudson was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents; his brother Paul Hudson; brothers-in-law Mark Lucas, George Seyler and George Majors; his daughter-in-law Carol Hudson; and his great-granddaughter Avery Hudson. He married Nancy R. Seyler on Nov. 21, 1964. Together they raised four sons, Charles C. Hudson III, married to Sandra, Eugene A. Hudson, Rodney S. Hudson, married to Lori, and Paul K. Hudson, all of whom reside in Millsboro, Del. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Renee (and Chris), Shannon (and Adam), Samantha, Christopher (and Kaylee), Danielle, Lily, Taylor, Ryan and Megan; as well as by eight great-grandchildren, Niles, Roland, Beau, Elaine, Levi, Leland, Braxton and Joanna. He is also survived by five of his siblings, Phil (and Lois), Phyllis, Lois (and Norris), James (and Ruth) and Iris (and Martin), and a sister-in-law, Claudia, in addition to many nephews, nieces, and other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Journey Millsboro Wesleyan Church, where friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for viewing and visitation. The Revs. Charles “Chuck” Hudson III and Dale Argot will officiate. Interment with military honors will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Nancy. The Rev. Martin Furrow will officiate there. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Hudson’s memory to Riverside Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 164, Fishing Creek, MD 21634, or The Journey, P.O. Box 371, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com.