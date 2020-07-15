Charles Calhoun Marvel, 94, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home on July 10, 2020. He was born on the family farm and lived there his entire life.
He loved the farm and spent his entire youth hunting, fishing and crabbing. He also loved helping his parents take care of the animals and crops, as well as other daily aspects of the farm. He graduated from Lord Baltimore School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Forster, Del.-334 for two years and served in the Pacific and Atlantic Theaters. Marvel was very proud of his military service and was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
After serving in the Navy, Marvel worked as a carpenter and painter for a few years and worked for Roland Scott’s clothing store for a while, where he met his future wife, Irene. After that, he began his career in the poultry industry at Murray’s Feed Service in Frankford, retiring from Cargill after 32 years of service. He also raised chicken and grew corn on his farm for more than 40 years.
Marvel was a lifelong member of St. George’s United Methodist Church, which he attended for 94 years. He sang in the choir and taught Sunday-school for more than 30 years. Marvel loved music all his life and as recently as a few weeks ago, he recorded the song “Why Me, Lord?” for one of the recent online church services.
Marvel loved big-band music and learned to play the trumpet as a child. He passed his trumpet skills and love of music to his son, Mark, who continued passing this passion for music to his own children and many other music students throughout his teaching career.
He was a kind, compassionate and loving man. He was a wonderful role model to his family and others, and a great influence on many lives in the community. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Marvel was preceded in death by his brother Elwood C. Marvel and Elwood’s wife, Verda, as well as his son Dana C. Marvel. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Irene Evans Marvel; his son Mark Marvel and his wife, Elaine; his grandchildren, Jordan Marvel and his wife, Phoebe, Eric Tsavdar and his wife, Olga, Laurie Tsavdar, Tammy Marvel Ray and her husband, Robert, and Donna Irene Atkins; and three great-grandchildren, Corey Adkins and 6-month-old twins Eliza and Levi Tsavdar.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at St. George’s United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., followed by a private service for immediate family members only. Face masks and social-distancing guidelines will be required for all guests. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. George’s U.M. Church Needy Fund; 34281 Omar Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.