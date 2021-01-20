Charles C. “Chris” Coleman, 71, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., and Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Brandywine (Assisted) Living at Seaside Pointe in Rehoboth Beach, Del. He was born in McKeesport, Pa., on March 17, 1949, son of the late Henry Coleman and Martha (Demmel) Finney.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and completed his working career by retiring as a territorial branch manager from Mellon Bank. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting local restaurants. He had many fond memories of family gatherings and holidays spent together.
Coleman is survived by his three children, Chuck Coleman and his wife, Karen, Dave Coleman and Kristen Coleman; two grandchildren, Christina Coleman and Harper Chelotti; a sister, Betty Fox; and a brother, Ronald Coleman.
A service will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Special Olympics (www.sode.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.