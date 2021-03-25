Charlene Farmer Gesualdi, 73, passed away in her home on March 20, 2021. She was born Feb. 22 in Washington, D.C., and raised a Washingtonian.
Her career in nursing began at Suburban Hospital, as a floor nurse, and advanced into education, management and administration at Montgomery General Hospital. Prior to her retirement, Gesualdi also worked as a hospice program manager for United Health in Fairfax, Va. While juggling work and family, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Columbia Union and went on to receive her master’s certification in healthcare administration from Johns Hopkins University. She raised her family in Olney, Md., with her late husband, Tim Curry.
She met Bill Gesualdi in 1993 and, after an 11-year whirlwind courtship, they married and blended families in 2004 and resided in Fairfax, Va. She used to say how lucky she was to have found two great loves in her lifetime. Gesualdi was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister and friend.
She and Bill had retired to Delaware’s eastern shore in 2019, where she continued to be active in her church and community. She loved acting as sous-chef to Bill’s cooking; traveling with friends and family; and hosting her family and many friends. She never turned down an opportunity to dance, sing or play music, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She left a beautiful legacy of love, kindness, charity and family.
Gesualdi was preceded in death by her late husband, John Timothy Curry, in 1992. She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Gesualdi; their five children, Erin Curry Noyes and her husband, Michael, Megan Curry and her husband, Danny, Brendan Curry, Deidre Gesualdi, and Danielle Marta and her husband, Greg; their nine grandchildren, Natalie, Lillian, Addison, Violet, Lily, Darby, Brayden, Nick and Eddie; her two siblings, David M. Farmer and his spouse, Patricia, and Christine Crabill and her spouse, Biz.
A visitation will be held March 31, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, Del. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Berlin, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Holy Trinity Cathedral (memo: Altar Guild); 11021 Worcester Hwy.; Berlin, MD 2181. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.