Celeste McDermott Speer, 89, of South Bethany, Del., passed away suddenly as a result of a tragic pedestrian accident on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bethany Beach, Del. She was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Wayne, Pa., daughter of the late John J. and Elizabeth McDermott.
Celeste and John Speer moved to the Washington, D.C., area in 1958 upon completion of her bachelor’s degree in education from Pennsylvania State University. In 1968, they purchased a vacant lot on North 2nd Street and Ocean Drive south of Bethany Beach, which turned into a 50-plus-year love for the small strip of beach that would become South Bethany. They were both very involved in the town’s historical society and beautification committee, and Celeste Speer was a member of the Women’s Group, volunteered for the South Bethany Cottage Tour and diligently made her rounds as a member of the neighborhood watch.
She loved swimming in the ocean and could routinely be seen in her wetsuit, headed into the water. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, ice skating, rollerblading (into her 70s), riding her banana bike and taking dance classes, as well as ice cream and visits from her grandchildren.
Anyone who knew her appreciated her kind and gentle manner. She was often referred to as a “saint” — not just because of her strong Catholic faith, but because she was genuinely a good, generous and thoughtful person who always put others before herself.
Speer was very active at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach. She attended mass daily, volunteered at the food bank and spent months painting items for the church bazaar.
Art had become another love in her retirement years. She was involved in several art groups in both Bethany Beach and Jupiter, Fla., where she wintered with her best friend and “seasonal roommate,” Nancy Maher.
Over the years, the Speers’ home became a gathering place for family and friends to stop by for a “visit on the porch.” Celeste Speer graciously welcomed everyone and made them feel right at home with her Irish hospitality. It was always about family and community life in South Bethany, and she treasured the friends and neighbors she met over her 50-plus years in the area.
She was loved deeply and will be fondly remembered by all that knew her. “Our world has lost a bright light.”
In addition to her parents, Speer was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Speer Jr. She is survived by her four children, Christie (and Roger) Price, John F. Speer III (and Maria), Dawn (and Taylor) Young, Cathy (and Bob) McKinnell; and six grandchildren, Kelly and Nicole McKinnell, John Taylor and Courtney Young, and Jack and Decker Speer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Donations to honor Speer’s life may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, or to Delaware Hospice at http://delawarehospice.org, in honor of the wonderful care they provided to her loving husband. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.