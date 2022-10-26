Cecelia Theresa “Ceil” Leahy, 87, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Dec. 11, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Leahy graduated from Brooklyn College and pursued a lengthy career as a dental hygienist.
She was a long-time member of St. John / Holy Angels Catholic Church in Newark, Del., and St. Ann’s Parish in Bethany Beach, Del., where she served as a eucharistic minister, and was very active in many of the parish committees and functions for many years. Leahy loved her family and her devoted, caring friends. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
Affectionately known as “Mom-Mom” by her grandkids, Leahy was preceded in death by her husband, James Leahy; her daughter Colleen Leahy Harris; and her mother and father, Roseann and Henry Scullion. She is survived by her loving children James Leahy (and Betteann), Michael Leahy (and Rose Anne), Katie Leahy, Kerry Lisiewski (and Greg) and Matt Leahy (and Amy). She will also be sadly missed by her 14 grandchildren, Jonathan, Steven, Ryan and Jordan Leahy, Kyle Harris, Jennifer, Thomas and Nicholas Leahy, Courtney and Cecelia Lisiewski, Connor and Kellan Leahy, Andrea Gribbin and Denis Rimbaut; and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Collins (and Jerry); brother-in-law, Thomas Leahy (and Guillermina); and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing was to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. A Mass of Christian burial was to be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, Del., with burial in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713. To send condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.