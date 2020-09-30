Cecelia “Teta” Mumford, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. she was born in Crisfield, Md., on May 29, 1943, daughter of the late John Dean and Cecelia (Wilson) Dean.
Mumford owned and operated her own beauty shop, Hair Express, for more than 25 years in the Montego Bay Shopping Center in Ocean City, Md.
She will be fondly remembered for her love of all animals, especially the horses she had owned in the past. She was also a talented artist and had taught young children for the Recreational Council in Ocean City during the summer months. She was also a faithful member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del.
Mumford is survived by her loving husband, of 45 years, John E. Mumford Jr.; two children, John E. Mumford III and his wife, Nicole, of West Ocean City, Md., and Kristie Van Zee and her husband, Andrew, of Dagsboro, Del.; four grandchildren, Patrick Mumford, Alexis Mumford, Shayne Van Zee and Sam Van Zee; and two sisters, Sandra Nagler and her husband, Harry, of Georgetown, Del., and Billie Ann Carlins and her husband, Leo, of Frankford, Del.
A celebration of Mumford’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing protocols and masks are required of all attendees. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church; 81 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.