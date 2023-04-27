On Friday, April 21, 2023, Cecelia A. (Bucci) Citrano of Baltimore County & Ocean City, Md., passed away peacefully at The Seasons Hospice Care of ChristianaCare in Wilmington, Del., after prior months care from her son, Anthony Citrano Jr., and son-in-law Gene Harris Jr., at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
After raising her children, Citrano, at the age of 50, returned to the work force, overseeing Body Details, a full-service salon in Ocean City, Md., opened by her son in 1991, continuing in 2000 with her nail-technician skills in Bethany Beach, Del., at Beauty at the Beach, for 11 more years, remembered for always giving her best work, kindness and devotion to all of her clients.
Citrano was preceded in death by her loving mother, Virginia M Bucci, and close aunts and uncle of the late Ketchum family of Baltimore, Md. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Anthony Citrano Sr.; her son, Anthony Citrano Jr.; his husband, Gene Harris Jr.; and her two distant twin daughters, Cecilia Chatterton and Cynthia Chatterton, of Dagsboro, Del.; and by an aunt, Lillian “Cookie” Gilwreath, of Chambersburg, Pa., dear sister to the late Virginia M Bucci.
At this time, a celebration of Citrano’s life is planned in the near future. The family asked that, in lieu of flowers to the Melson Funeral Crematory, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Christiana Care of Delaware, on her behalf. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.