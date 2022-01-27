Cathy R. (Fischer) Jacobs, 72, of Bridgeville, Del., and formerly of Wyomissing, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Oct. 1, 1949, in Reading, Pa., daughter of the late Rodman W. Fischer and Shirley (Broome) Fischer.
After graduating from high school, Jacobs went on to earn her nursing degree and was employed as an LPN for a local ear, nose and throat practice in southern Delaware. She married the love of her life, Joseph C. “Joe” Jacobs Jr., in 1995, and they spent 27 wonderful years together.
Jacobs enjoyed traveling with her husband. She also loved creating and then painting birdhouses with him. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. Loved by many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Jacobs was preceded in death by her sister, Lori (Fischer) Stehman. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph C. Jacobs Jr., of Bridgeville, Del.; her brother, David W. Fischer (and Linda); her niece, Shawne Winhold; and her great-nieces, Lauren and Christina Winhold.
A memorial service is planned for a future date. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-lodge Chapel,, in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot’s Way, Milford, DE 19963, or www.delawarehospice.org, or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Jacobs’ life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.