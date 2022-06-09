Cathleen “Cathi” Smyth Burke, 80, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born on Oct. 9, 1941, in the Bronx, N.Y., daughter of the late James Smyth and Lillian Smyth.
She was an executive secretary for CBS for four years, which included an assignment working for Judy Garland as her personal assistant. She was active in community service and awarded “Outstanding Woman of the Year” honors in 1974.
In addition to being a devoted and loving wife and mother who provided a beautiful and nurturing home, she was an avid tennis player. She thoroughly enjoyed organizing the tennis program at the local sports center. Burke was an adventurous world traveler, taking every opportunity to visit new and exciting locales. She was a devout Catholic whose faith was very important to her.
Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear, especially her six grandchildren, who were her greatest joy in life. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
In addition to her parents, Burke was preceded in death by her brother, James Smyth, and her sister, Eileen Faletti. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert “Bob” Burke of Dagsboro, Del.; her children, Christine Kennedy (and Frank) of Dagsboro, and Michael Burke (and Maureen) of Libertyville, Ill.; and her grandchildren, Michael, Connor, Molly, Colleen, Emmet and Ian.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit beginning at noon. Interment will be private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Parsell Funeral Homes requires masks to be worn at all times while inside the facility. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or www.kidneyfund.org. Burke’s life memorial webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.