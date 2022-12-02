Catherine V. “Cathy” Bartlett, 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at her home in Bay City, Del., with her husband and children in loving attendance. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on Oct. 14, 1937, one of three children of Mary (Nowak) Shoemaker and William Shoemaker.
She grew up in Browntown and attended St. Elizabeth’s school, graduating in 1955.
In 1979 Cathy reconnected with the love of her life, Howard. They were married on May 15, 1981, and enjoyed 41 wonderful years together. In 1997, the Bartletts moved to Bay City in Sussex County, Del. She loved her home on the bay and was quick to welcome family and friends to “The Bartlett Inn.” She enjoyed watching the birds, the sunsets and all the activity of friends and neighbors. She had a front-row seat and would often say, “I gotta know!” Most important to Bartlett was her wonderful blended family.
She had a quick wit, and her raised eyebrow could produce a formidable countenance. Fortunately, she used her powers to do good. Kindness was her watchword. She always had a smile for people when they stopped by her porch.
Bartlett was preceded in death by her mother and father, and by her siblings William “Buddy” Shoemaker and Marie. She is survived by her husband, Howard, and children Teresa, Paul, Jackie, Colleen, Mary Lou, Michael, John and Robert “Bobby” Bartlett; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and Sweets Bartlett (Best Boy).
“Rest in peace Mom, Mom-Mom, Little Mom, Auntie Em, Buttercup, Cathy.”
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation in Bartlett’s name to Delaware Hospice at delawarehospice.org or to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at curealzfund.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.