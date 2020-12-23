Catherine T. “Cathy” Maaskant, 81, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late William H. and Catherine (Tillery) Jones.
She had worked for the Witzke Funeral Home as a hostess before leaving the Baltimore area. After moving to Selbyville, Maaskant worked for a time at the Carousel Hotel and drove a school bus, both of which she enjoyed.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Maaskant; one son, Robert Reynard of Newark, Md.; two daughters, Tina Quinn Kociolek and her husband, Bob, of Abingdon, Md., and Katie Quinn of Holiday, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brandon Vaughn, Rebecca Quinn, Eddie Jacobs and Emilia Reynard; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Trevor. She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Quinn.
Maaskant loved the beach, camping and spending time with her family. They will miss her terribly.
A graveside service was held Dec. 21, 2020, at Roxana (Del.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.