Catherine Neumann, 100, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born on Aug. 24, 1920, in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late Peter and Julia (Metro) Sorinski.
Neumann relished her role as a stay-at-home mother and homemaker until joining the workforce in 1974. She then began a career with the Bergen County Board of Elections in Hackensack, N.J., as an administrative assistant, a position she held for 25 dedicated years until her retirement in 1999.
Following retirement, Neumann moved to Delaware, where she fully enjoyed spending time at the beach (her favorite place) with her family and newfound friends. She found pleasure in painting, taking art classes and submitting her work for local art shows. She had a gift for writing poetry and often wrote poems for family and friends. Several of such were entered in “Poetic Voices of America.” Neumann enjoyed dancing and listening to all genres of music. She especially loved listening to her daughter play the accordion. She took several cooking classes and enjoyed making many meals for her family.
Neumann was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary for Defender Fire Company 4, East Paterson, N.J., a member of the Bergen County Art League, NJ, the Red Hat Ladies of Bethany Meadows, Ocean View, Del., and the Cheerful Notes Glee Club, Georgetown, Del. Above all, Neumann cherished time with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Neumann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edmund J. Neumann; her grandson, Brandon Jaeger; and her sisters, Barbara Soriniski, Susan Vernon, Helen Agrusti and Margaret Gucciardo; her daughters, Joan K. Jaeger and her husband, William, of Narrowsburg, N.Y., and Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Carole M. Wolek and her husband, Leonard, of Ocean View; her grandchildren, Jason Jaeger and his wife, Tracey, of Sandy Hook, Conn., and Lenora Grackin and her husband, Michael, of Frederick, Md.; her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy and Daniel Jaeger, all of Sandy Hook, and Rebecca, Jonathan, Leah and Benjamin Grackin, all of Frederick; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958, or to the CHEER Center; 546 South Bedford St.; Georgetown, DE 19947.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.