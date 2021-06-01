Catherine Mae “Teen” (Dukes) Justice, 96, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Harrison House of Snow Hill, Md. She was born at home in Hickory Hill, Millsboro, Del., on Aug. 25, 1924, daughter of the late George Dukes and Maude (Hitchens) Dukes.
Justice was a hardworking independent person. She operated the Millville Service Center in Millville, Del., for 30 years. She had many friends over the years, especially in her church, Hickory Hill United Methodist Church. She loved music, animals, and nature. When she retired, she loved to travel with friends on cruises and bus trips.
In addition to her parents, Justice was preceded in death by her brother, Arvil Dukes, on Nov. 8, 1988, his wife, Pauline Dukes, on Feb. 25, 2013, her two nephews, Tony Clogg and Mike Clogg; and two great-nieces, Renee Clogg, daughter of Rick Clogg, and Kelly Dukes, daughter of Wayne Dukes. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Clogg and her husband; nephew Rick Clogg and his wife, Ann Clogg; nephew Wayne Dukes and his wife, Linda Dukes; and niece Sheila Pennell, and her husband, Danny Pennell, along with their children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Millsboro Cemetery located on East State Street in Millsboro, Del. To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service was entrusted to Bennie Smith in Millsboro.