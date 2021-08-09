Catherine “Eva” Somers, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in the care of Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 21, 1943, to the late Rue Tawes and the late Catherine Harron McCready in Crisfield, Md.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School and was a homemaker who loved and adored her family. She was known for her love of cats and children — all kids, whether they were her own, or others. She loved card playing, bingo and NASCAR and was a Jeff Gordon fan. She was an excellent cook, and her potato salad was a big hit — everyone loved it! Somers had lots of personality, was a comedian and had a bit of a temper.
In addition to her parents, Somers was preceded by her husband, William R. Somers Sr., in 2018, and seven siblings, Joseph McCready, Patrick McCready, Steven McCready, Rue McCready, Teresa Dean, Regina Sterling and Charlotte Holcomb. She is survived by her two children, William R. Somers Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Georgetown, Del., and Tara Somers, of Millsboro, Del., as well as a sister, Rena Wolfold, also of Georgetown.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Oak Orchard Community Church, Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Allen Miller officiating. Burial will be private, at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, also in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions to offset expenses can be made, or donations in Somers’ memory can be made to Oak Orchard Community Church; 32615 Oak Orchard Road; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.