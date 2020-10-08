Carroll Lee “Budsy” Larrimore, 84, of Middletown, Del., passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020, in Magnolia Del., surrounded by his family, five days short of his 85th birthday. He was born in Rock Hall, Md., on Oct. 6, 1935, the son of the late Homer Larrimore and Enid Hubbard Larrimore.
He graduated from Rock Hall High School. Larrimore enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving three years of active duty while earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He finished the remainder of his eight-year enlistment with the Fifth Marine Corps Reserve in June of 1962. After his service to his country, he joined Penn-Central, which later became Conrail and then Norfolk Southern Corporation, as a loyal and devoted railroad engineer for 30 years, retiring Aug. 1, 2003.
Larrimore enjoyed spending his time honoring The Father with his faith and encouraging others to do the same. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Baltimore Orioles, bowling, politics, conversation, gardening, travel and, most importantly, serving others.
Larrimore was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ewing; brothers, Bucky, Howard and Jack Larrimore; and his son, James Lee Glase II. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia O. Larrimore; four daughters, Nancy Zinkhan, Bridget Owens, Christine Shockley and Heather Lambert; three sons, Michael Larrimore, Walter Larrimore and Earl Glase; four granddaughters, Stephanie O’Brien, Melissa Tingle, Jessica Shockley and Morgan Shockley; four grandsons, Billy Owens, Shawn Meagher Jr., Carter J. Lambert and Aiden Glase; and five great-grandchildren, James Tingle, Lily O’Brien, Caleb O’Brien, Emily Owens and Maddie Owens.
Funeral services were to be held Oct. 5, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. Floral tributes can be sent to Watson Funeral Home; 211 S. Washington St.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.