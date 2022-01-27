Carroll E. Moore, 89, of Georgetown, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. He was born in Delmar, Md., to the late Andrew Moore and Julia K. Hearn Moore.
He worked for the Town of Millsboro, Del., in the Maintenance Department for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed refinishing furniture. He was known to be a good handyman and enjoyed projects. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Moore was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Moore, as well as two sons, Richard A. Moore and Bruce E. Moore. He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Sipple of Milton, Del.: a sister, Elaine Anderson of Georgetown; and a brother, Randall Moore of Washington State. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Lisa A. Krewina (and William), Christopher L. Sipple (and Amy Townsend) and Casi L. Sipple (and Chad Jones). He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Zachary Bramble, Chelsea Bramble, Molly Perry, Aubrey Jones, Caleigh Townsend, Jaxon Sipple and Harper Sipple; as well as three great-great-grandchildren, Danny Harding, Hunter McBride and Jace Perry. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at St. John’s United Methodist Church Cemetery Gravel Hill Road, Georgetown, Del. The Rev. Kenny Dodd will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.