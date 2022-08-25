Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehab & Health Care Center in Millsboro. She was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will Layton and Marie Ellingsworth Layton.
She retired from work for the State of Delaware, having worked at the Stockley Center for approximately 30 years. She loved cats and enjoyed crochet, pottery, puzzle books, soap operas (especially “The Young & the Restless”) and Westerns (and she was especially fond of John Wayne movies). She loved to travel, and she, along with her husband, Russell, traveled across the United States for 13 years in their RV, visiting all but three states.
Timmons was a caring, compassionate, kind and amazing woman. She took pride in taking care of her home and family. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Timmons was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Russell Timmons of Millsboro; a son, Keith Timmons, also of Millsboro; and a grandson, Ryan Timmons and his wife, Jessica, of Millsboro; along with extended family members and friends.
A funeral was to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The Rev. William Timmons was to officiate. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Timmons’ memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.