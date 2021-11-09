Carolyn K. Kelly, 79, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Arnold, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Mount Storm, W.Va., on July 27, 1942, daughter of the late Harry Kitzmiller and the late Florence (Snyder) Kitzmiller.
Kelly graduated from Elk Garden High School as the valedictorian and obtained her associate’s degree from Anne Arundel Community College. She had worked as an accountant with Bergey & Company in Berlin, Md., prior to her retirement in the spring of 2021. She was the treasurer of the South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter and loved to travel and read. She also enjoyed walking the boardwalk in Bethany Beach and spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth K. Kelly, in 2015; a sister, Louise McMinn; and a brother, Marvin Kitzmiller. She is survived by a son, Keith K. Kelly and his wife, Desirá, of Huntingtown, Md.; a daughter, Kristin Kelly Fissel and her husband, Edward, of Delmar, Del.; and five grandchildren, Gavin Kelly, Hayden Kelly, Madelynn Kelly, Kemper Glassman and Brooks Glassman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Kelly’s name to the Atlantic Community Thrift Store, P.O. Box 1520, Ocean View, DE 19970, or St. Ann Catholic Church at the above address. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.