Carolyn Jean Hickman, 85, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home. She was born on July 24, 1934, in Accomack, Va., to the late George Thomas Bradford Sr. and Mary Etta Bundick Bradford.
She and her husband, Robert, were poultry farmers, raising chickens and produce. She also worked for DuPont in her younger years. Hickman was talented. She enjoyed sewing, painting, writing, canning and making soap.
In addition to her parents, Hickman was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hickman, in 2008; a son, Steve Hickman, in 2019; and two sisters, Mary Masten and Anne Stewart. She is survived by her son, Glenn Hickman and his wife, Laverne Gland, of Dagsboro; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hickman of Dagsboro; a sister, Barbara Lynch of Milford, Del.; a brother, Tom Bradford and his wife, Marjorie, of Dagsboro; and two grandchildren, Ethan Hickman and Chelsea Hickman.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.