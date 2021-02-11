Carolyn “Cookie” Smith, 88, of Ocean City, Md., passed away at home on Jan. 31, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born April 13, 1932.
Smith’s family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron Smith Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children, Ron “Butch” Smith Jr., Sharon Orbin, Judith Howard and Eva Hitchens-Stephens. She was blessed with nine grandsons and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Coastal Hospice at the Lake; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.