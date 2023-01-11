Carolyn “Carole” Tribbitt Thielemann, 76, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Seaford Center-Genesis in Seaford, Del. She was born in Talbot County, Md., to the late Ralph Tribbitt and the late Elizabeth (Steen) Tribbitt.
She was a graduate of Millsboro High School.
Over the years Carole had worked at Arrow Safety Device, NCR and Intervet.
Thielemann loved watching football and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Over the years, she had attended several professional games and also made the trip to Canton, Ohio, to see her favorite player, Troy Aikman, inducted into the Hall of Fame.
In addition to her parents, Thielemann was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Tribbitt, Clifton (and Babe) Tribbitt, and Butch Tribbitt. She is survived by her brother, George Tribbitt and his wife, Josephine, of Georgetown; and sister-in-laws, Joan Tribbitt of Frankford, and Brenda Tribbitt of Bridgeville. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kim Roe (and Larry) of Frederica, Tracy Wharton (and Brad) of Frankford, Shelley Williams (and Joseph) of Greenwood, Timothy Tribbitt (and Jane) of Ocean View, Keith Tribbitt (and Ronda Jane) of Dagsboro and Jeff Tribbitt. She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews Jennifer Hitchens (and Brian) of Dagsboro, Tiffany Tribbitt (and J.F.) of Wall, N.J., Brittany Wharton of Frankford, Taylor Wharton of Selbyville, Lexy Short of Greenwood, Tyler Tribbitt (and Abbe) of Ocean View, Matthew Tribbitt (and his fiancée, Becca) of Millville, Kyle Tribbitt (and Brooke) of Frankford and Ricky Short of Bridgeville. She is also survived by her great-great nieces and great-great-nephews, Rae Tribbitt, Riley Zoller, Wren Short, Luke Hitchens, Levi Tribbitt and Colter Tribbitt.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 1 p.m. The Rev. Robert Hudson will officiate. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen’s Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thielemann’s name to the Frankford VFD Auxiliary, PO Box 333, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be made sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.