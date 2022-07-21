Carolyn A. Jarvis, 75, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Georgetown, Del. Jarvis was born in Selbyville, daughter of the late William L. Duncan and Audrey (Quillen) Duncan.
She was a retired seamstress, having worked at the former Powellville Garment Factory, and was a life member and past president of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Jarvis was preceded in death by her husband, Zed H. Jarvis, in 2016; and a grandson, Harper Jarvis, in 2022. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Robinson and her husband, Ronald, of Georgetown; two sons, Harry “Buck” Jarvis and his wife, Kerstine, of Dagsboro, Del., and Craig Jarvis and his wife, Annette, of Delmar; eight grandchildren, Paige Robinson, Tessa Jarvis, Chase Robinson, Casey Robinson, Pierce Jarvis, Zeth Jarvis, Savannah Kling and Hadlie Jarvis; two great-grandchildren, Harper Zed Jarvis and Callie Robinson; and a former daughter-in-law and good friend, Tina Jarvis.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, 30 N. Main St. in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Fred Duncan officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jarvis’ memory may be made to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.