Carolyn Andrews Bailey of Millsboro, Del., departed this life on July 30, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 14,1958, in Baltimore, Md., to the late William Andrews and Grace Marshall Broughton Andrews.
Andrews-Bailey graduated from Indian River High School in Dagsboro, Del., in 1976. She was joined in holy matrimony to Tyrone Bailey on Feb. 22, 1997. She worked for and retired from Delaware Adolescent Program (DAPI). She decided to return to work after retiring and was a faithful employee at Ocean Sands Hotel in Fenwick Island, Del., until the hotel closed.
She was a member of St. John 2nd Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Clarence N. Sample Sr. and late Rev. Annie J. Custis. She enjoyed shopping at Kohls and Boscov’s. She also loved and cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.
Andrews-Bailey was proceeded in death by her mother, Grace Andrews; father, William Andrews; and three brothers, William Andrews Jr., David Andrews and Daniel Andrews. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Tyrone Bailey of Millsboro, Del.; four sons, Shawn Andrews, Travis Andrews and Darnell Andrews, all of Millsboro, and Lance Andrews of Seaford, Del.; and two brothers, Gary Andrews of Georgetown, Del., and Dale Andrews of New Jersey. She also leaves to cherish her memory seven grandchildren, Darnaya Andrews, Zyaire Andrews, Kamryn Andrews, Alexa Andrews, Kayden Andrews, Maryka Andrews, Teoana Andrews; a great-grandchild, Kyro Eley; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A viewing and time of visitation was to be held at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, the Rev. Annie Jane Custis officiating the funeral service. Interment was to follow in St. John 2nd Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. John 2nd Baptist Church 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.