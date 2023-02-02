Carole Elizabeth Harman Heberlig, 74, of Ocean View, Del., was at home when she was ushered into the Lord’s presence on Sunday morning Jan. 22, 2023. She was born on Feb. 5, 1948, in York, Pa.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Anna Harman. She attended Pleasureville United Methodist Church, but most recently was a congregation member of Saint Matthews by-the-Sea UMC in Fenwick Island, Del. Her faith in the Lord was steadfast.
She graduated from William Penn High School in 1966. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from York College of Pennsylvania and went on to achieve her master’s degree in education from Penn State. She retired from work as a seventh-grade schoolteacher from Northeastern School District in York, Pa. In recent years, she was a substitute teacher in the Indian River School District in Dagsboro, Del.
She was filled with love for her family, friends, students, the beach, gardening, her pets and travel.
In addition to her parents, Heberlig was preceded in death by her brothers Gerry and Dale Harman; a sister, Patricia Keister; and her grandson Nathan Chance Heberlig. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank A. Heberlig; her daughters Elisabeth A. Boyko and Amy L. Coy; her son, Frank A. Heberlig II; seven grandchildren, Kolby G. Heberlig, Jessica M. Coy, Jordyn E. Coy, Joseph P. Boyko, Molly E. Boyko, Evan A. Coy and Sophia C. Coy; and three great-grandchildren, Beau H. Heberlig, Emory C. Sikes and Cayman E. Sikes. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Bortner; and a brother, John Harman; as well as nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.
A Celebration of Life service, immediately followed by a luncheon, will be held at Pleasureville United Methodist Church in York, Pa., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. Lifelong friend and pastor the Rev. Ron Susek will officiate. Memorial flowers will be received at Pleasureville UMC located at 2606 N Sherman Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday March 10, 2023. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.