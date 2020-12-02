Carol Marie Dougherty Freeland, “a young 75 years,” passed away peacefully at 5:26 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, surrounded by her husband and sons. She was born June 26, 1945, in Washington, D.C.
She grew up in the national capital area, graduating from Northwestern High school in 1963 and excelling in dance and academics before attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, graduating in 1968 with a liberal arts bachelor’s degree. There, she met and married Thomas Wayne Freeland.
Some of Freeland’s many accolades include attending the Roberta Ferra Dance School from 1957 until 1963; performing throughout the East Coast, including the New York City Ballet’s 1961 “Nutcracker”; fashion modeling in Seventeen Magazine (1963); winning Miss Prince George’s Junior College 1961; winning Ms. Knoxville 1967; first runner-up Miss Tennessee 1967.
After college, Freeland moved with her husband to Huntsville, Ala., before eventually settling in northern Virginia, where she worked as a marketing sales rep for AT&T. Freeland had a passion for teaching at St Paul Catholic School in Huntsville, Ala., and P.B. Smith Elementary School in Warrenton, Va.
She was a loving, and caring person who touched the lives of anyone that crossed her path and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Patrick Wayne Freeland, and parents Edward Talbert and Erva Neola Dougherty. Freeland is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas Wayne Freeland; four sons, Michael Chandler, Edward Bryant, Thomas Dean and Christopher Sean; two granddaughters, Isabella Marie and Siena Ella; brother, Edward T Dougherty DDS and his wife, Iona; her niece, Ellen Cameron; and nephew, Royce Jeffrey.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Operation Smile charity (www.operationsmile.org).
Due to several factors, there will be a private funeral service in Bethesda, Md. A private ceremony will be held at Dec. 19, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Md., with a celebration of life to be held in the summer of 2021. Condolence messages to the family can be sent to caroldfreeland@aol.com.