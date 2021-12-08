Carol Lynn Hudson, 42, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on Feb. 25, 1979, to David Jones Sr. and Peggy Klaverweiden, who survive her.
Hudson had been a bus driver for Dutton Bus Service until she retired to help with the care of her mother-in-law. She was a member of the Journey, A Wesleyan Church in Millsboro, Del., where she was a former youth director and was active in vacation Bible-school and trunk-or-treat sponsored by the Journey. She was a graduate of Delmar High School, in the Class of 1997, and held an associate’s degree in Christian theology.
She enjoyed baking, and would make wedding cakes and cupcakes for different events. She also enjoyed attending the Denton Wesleyan Camp every summer and working in the snack shop. She loved all children and her dog Arctic. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Hudson is survived by her husband of 24 years, Eugene A. Hudson, and two daughters, Lillian Paige Hudson and Megan Rilla Hudson, all of Millsboro, Del. Also surviving her are five siblings, Lorrie Sonnier (and Patrick) of Salisbury, Md.; Beth Tull (and Scott) of Easton, Md., Angela Payne (and Robert) of Nanticoke, Md., David Jones Jr., also of Nanticoke, Md., and Joshua Nichols (and Heather Booth) of Hebron, Md. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Journey, A Wesleyan Church, 255 Wilson Hwy, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for visitation. Interment will be private. The Rev. Martin Furrow will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to help offset final expenses; contact Eugene Hudson for more information. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.