On July 4, 2022, surrounded by her family, Carol L. Davis, 82, passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in York, Pa., on Oct. 21, 1939, and spent most of her life in the York and Dallastown area.
Davis and her late husband, Wayne Davis, owned the restaurants The White Swan and The Jolly Crow (both located in West York), Helen’s Dinner (located in Red Lion) and 10 Dunkin’ Donuts (located throughout York and Dauphin County).
During her retirement years, she enjoyed working in the gift shop at the York Hospital. She moved to Millsboro, Del., in 2015, so that she could spend more time with her granddaughter, Eleni.
Davis is survived by her brother, Barry Horner; her son, Ronald Dietz; her daughter, Lisa Apostolidis; and their respective families. She was a loving and devoted mother, Grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
