Carol E. Sykes, 84, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. She was born in Baltimore, daughter of the late Francis R. Jones and Margaret L. (Burroughs) Jones.
She had been a legal secretary for Nationwide Insurance Company and was a member of AARP.
Sykes was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Sykes, on Dec. 11, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Judith A. Iosbaker and her husband, Griffith, of Denver, N.C., and Brenda C. Nash and her husband, Lee, of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Jeffrey M. Lang of Seven Valleys, Pa; two granddaughters, Amber N. Nash and her fiancé, Jason Powell, and Jennifer M. Tabaka and her husband, Ricky; and six great-grandchildren, Auston, Ally, Aria and Adelyn Powell, and Mckenna and Madison Tabaka.
A funeral service was set for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be held at a later date at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sykes’ memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.