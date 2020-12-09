Carol E. Garst, 77, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, with her beloved husband by her side.
She will be remembered for her love of the beach, dancing and riding on the Harley. She was also a faithful member of Roxana Zion United Methodist Church in Frankford, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Garst is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Wayne Garst; five children, Kim Kurilla, Debra Brown, Donna Brown, Harry Brown Jr. and Tammy Greensfelder; six stepchildren, Cinda, Lisa, Michael, Michele, Beth and Leslie; a sister, Delores Nelson; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Garst’s life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for people to gather. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.