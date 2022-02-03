On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Carol Anne Bonitz Loy, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of four, passed away at the age of 74. She was born on Oct. 10, 1947, in Abington, Pa., to Carl Bonitz and Anne (Brown) Bonitz. She was raised in Trevose, Pa., and attended Bensalem High School, graduating in 1965. She went on to marry Walter Loy and had two sons.
Loy worked at Boeing, Creamy Cone and Confidential Service before she got the Lord’s calling while she was a member at Long Neck Methodist Church. She took her calling to Del-Tech and then to Wesley Theological Seminary to become a preacher. She went on to preach at such churches as Gumboro, Port Deposit and Princess Anne. She retired and moved back to Long Neck and attended Long Neck Methodist Church, where she began singing in the choir, and helping with Bible studies and women’s activity groups.
She was a huge NASCAR fan. She loved to sing and put smiles on faces both young and old. She loved “The Sound of Music,” and she could tell the whole movie without it being on.
Loy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, and a great-grandchild, Christopher. She is survived by her adopted sister, Lois Goepel; two sons, Kenneth and Christopher; five grandchildren, Alexander, Robert, Anastasia, Gwendolyn and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Branden, Austin and Brooklyn.
Funeral services were to be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., with a gathering after the service at Behm Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loy’s name to the Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.