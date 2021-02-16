Carol Ann Smith, 86, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Reisterstown, Md., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. She was born in Orange, N.J., on Jan. 9, 1935, to the late Joseph Gross and Ethel McInerney Gross.
She and her husband had moved to Dagsboro about 25 years ago. She loved the beach life, entertaining family and friends, and hosting holiday dinners.
In addition to her parents, Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Smith, in 2009, and a sister, Janet Gross. She is survived by three sons, Steven Smith, Robert Smith and Tom Smith; two sisters, Marie Cheety and Rita Smith; and her extended family and friends.
A walk-through viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required, and limited seating will be available. She will be laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.