Carol Ann Malkus, 77, of Greenwood, Del., passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home. Born on April 4, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo DiGiacomo and Leah (Fisher) DiGiacomo.
Born and raised in Maryland, she was a 1963 graduate of Dundalk High School. She developed a deep and abiding love for cars, and particularly hot rods. It was through that hobby that she met the true love of her life, John Malkus. They married on Oct. 17, 1964, and then drove their ’64 GTO to the Great Smoky Mountains for their honeymoon. They spent the next 57 years together creating a beautiful life together and enjoying many adventures through traveling and their shared love of cars.
Malkus worked several years for Bethlehem Steel, performing clerical duties. Following her time there, she was hired to be a manager for Automotive & Marine, where she worked for many years, until her retirement. Following retirement, the Malkuses briefly lived in Florida, before deciding to make their permanent home in Greenwood, Del. More than anything, she treasured time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter and friend. Loved by many, she will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
In addition to her parents, Malkus was preceded in death by her son, Vincent John Malkus. She is survived by her beloved husband, John A. Malkus; three brothers-in-law, Jack Malkus, Gary Malkus and Larry Malkus; and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Mattheu and Kathleen Hoeck.
