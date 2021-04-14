Carol Ann Johnson, 58, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born Feb. 7, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pa.
She was a graduate of Indian River High School. Johnson loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and going to the beach and pool. She was always there to lend a hand. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Johnson is survived by both of her parents, James E. Cooper Jr. and Dorothy Lee Cooper of Dagsboro; three siblings, Janet Fisher and her husband, Mark, Jimmy Cooper and his wife, Pam, and Sandy Bender; her four children, Ashley Taylor and her husband, Michael, Sean Johnson, Casey Johnson and Noah Murray; six grandchildren, Michael Taylor Jr., Hannah, Zachary, Sean Johnson Jr., Seth and Natalie; and her nieces, nephews and other close friends.
Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences can be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.