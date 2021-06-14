Carol Ann Clark, 76, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the care of her family and Delaware Hospice. She was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Raymond R. Williams and Margaret Turko Williams.
She retired from C.P. Diver Chevrolet, where she worked as an accounts receivable clerk for more than 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed planting flowers, going to the beach and spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her, and her presence will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie R. Clark, in 2009, as well as two sisters, Betty Lou Green and Shirley Houdyshell. She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Michelle Bennett (and Robert) Lewes, Del., and a son, Leslie R. Clark Jr. (and Kim) of Townsend, Del., and a brother Ray Williams (and Jane) of Middletown, Del. She also leaves behind four grandchildren whom she adored, Meghan, Devin, McKenzie and Jacob, as well as her beloved canine companion Toby. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.