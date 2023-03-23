Carol Adele Gooss, soon to be 86 years old, died peacefully on Feb. 8, 2023, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del., after a short illness. She grew up in Oradell, N.J., attending Douglas College, and completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Farleigh Dickinson. She moved with her husband to Georgetown, Del., in 1964 to raise her family, and lived there ever since.
Gooss spent most of her adult life in the Episcopal Church, and was a very active member, singing in the choir and helping with parish suppers. With a lifelong love of music, she sang with many groups from high school, through college, Sweet Adelines, church choirs and the Southern Delaware Choral Society. She also helped deliver Meals on Wheels for many years.
She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as a woman who had a fondness for the ironies of life, a deep trust that all will be well, a generous heart, an abiding devotion to the welfare of her family… as she would say, an old shoe. She will be greatly missed.
Gooss was preceded in death by her beloved parents John and Mildred Trich. She is survived by her sister Joan Loiacono of Cedar Grove, N.J.; her children, Linda Belkot (and Gary), Donald Gooss (and Ligia), John Gooss (and Joni) and Sandra Gooss, all of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring for family and friends. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.