Carol A. (Dvorak) Ray, 83, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Newark, Del., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on May 6, 1937, daughter of the late Charles Lewis Thorp and Mary Elizabeth (Cunane) Thorp.
She was a graduate of Newark High School. Ray opened the Glasgow High School cafeteria as the manager in 1973 and retired in 1997. She was well-known by the students and faculty for her amazing culinary skills.
Ray was a huge sports fan and was an avid bowler. She was proud to be one of the first drag-racers at the Cecil County Dragway in Rising Sun, Md., racing the family station wagon. She loved spending time with her family on her back deck, enjoying huge crab feasts. She had served as the vice president of her local AARP chapter, and also had organized and coordinated several bus trips with AARP for more than 10 years.
In addition to her parents, Ray was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Gerard Dvorak, on March 4, 1969; a stepdaughter, Shelly Evans; a grandson, Joshua Evans; and a brother, Albert Thorp. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Donald M. Ray; four children, Joe Dvorak and his wife, Donna, of Wilmington, Mike and his wife, Lisa, of Bear, Del., Elaine Davis and her husband, Wendell, of Newark, Del., and Susan Dvorak of Northeast, Md.; two stepchildren, Donnie Ray of Colorado and Sharon Meade of Newark; a brother, Joseph Thorp of Milton, Del.; a sister-in-law, Dolores Thorp of Everett, Wash.; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Angie Giroud, Jeff Miller, Bobby, Amber, Joe, Tyler, Austin and Kara Dvorak, Jessica Davis, Melissa Bryant, Erica Ray and Matthew Ray; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at noon, on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Long Neck chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required all attendees. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.