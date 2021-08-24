Carmetah Eleanor Lewis Murray, 87, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1934, to Ella and William Lewis of Whaleyville, Md.
Murray graduated in 1952 from Buckingham High School in Berlin, Md. On Oct. 16, 1953, she married the love of her life, Lacey Baker Murray Sr. Together they had one precious son, Lacey Baker Murray Jr.
She went on to become a certified dental assistant and worked for many years for Dr. Asher Carey in Selbyville, until she retired.
Murray was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, where she delivered recorded tapes to those unable to attend the services. She also delivered newspapers to people who were unable to leave their homes and was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club.
She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed reminiscing with her granddaughters (Lora and Stacey) by telling stories of their father for years to come. She had a passion for politics, her country, and all things red, white and blue. One of her favorite past times was thrifting for fun red, white and blue finds. Whether it was a patriotic scarf or an American flag mug, it was a coveted item to be purchased and brought home for her collections. She also enjoyed her collection of thimbles from all over the world.
Murray was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lacey Murray Sr., as well as her parents, William and Ella Lewis. She is survived by her son, Lacey Murray Jr. (and Gay); granddaughters, Lora Luzier (and Andy) and Stacey Murray (and Eric); great-grandchildren, Nicole Howard, George Luzier, Griffin Luzier, Eva Kate Luzier and Jacob Nordstrom. In addition, she is survived by her only sister, Billie Mae Wilkerson (and Donnie), and nephews Greg and Trent Wilkerson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery. Visitors are being wear red, white or blue to honor Murray’s memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.