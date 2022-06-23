Carmen A. Cervantes Rendon, 67, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, daughter of the late Martin Cervantes and Felipa (Rendon) Cervantes.
She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was raised in the countryside of Mexico and moved to Delaware with her husband and young son to have a better life for her family and to live the American dream. She enjoyed all sorts of things, such as cooking, knitting, thrifting and watching cartoons, especially “Tom & Jerry.” Overall, she loved helping those in need. Her biggest recent accomplishment was becoming a United States citizen last year in Philadelphia, Pa., at the age of 66. Altogether she was the strong fighter and fought until the very end for her and her family.
Rendon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Honorato Zurita; a son, Jesse S. Zurita of Selbyville, Del.; a granddaughter, Scarlett Zurita of Selbyville; and 11 brothers.
A funeral was to be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street in Selbyville, Del.