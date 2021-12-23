With heartfelt sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Carlton Aldon Murray, 74, of Selbyville. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2021, at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore with his family lovingly by his side.
He was born on May 29, 1947, to the late Clifton A. Murray and Esther (Cooper) Murray of Selbyville. He attended the Selbyville High School and was a proud Rebel. He excelled at basketball, track and football. He was honored to receive the MVP award in the 1965 University of Delaware Blue & Gold Game and was the first person to receive this award south of the C&D canal. He went on to graduate from the University of Delaware and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He loved his community of Selbyville and served his community through the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company as an EMT and firefighter, lifelong member and past president, treasurer and secretary. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, life member of the Selbyville Elks Club and the Salisbury Gun Club.
He is survived by his loving family, wife, Janet D. Murray; son, Christopher A. Murray (Mandy) of Frankford; two daughters, D. Rene Pusey (Douglas) of Frankford and Christine Davis (Steve Chapman) of Port Deposit, MD; two brothers, Clifton Murray (Dolores) and Jay Murray (Nora); two sisters, Jane Long (Marvin) and Kay Lowe (Ernie) all of Selbyville; three grandchildren, M. Karin Tyndall (Danny), Trevor D. Pusey and Colton A. Murray. He leaves behind his faithful armchair companions, a dog Eli and a cat Charlie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ada Mae Adkins.
Together with his brothers, they owned and operated Murray Brothers Farm, M & L Contractors and Bunting & Murray. Carlton’s passion for nature was best shared with his family and friends. He loved to hear the wings of waterfowl slice through the crisp morning air as they set in on the water reflecting the light of dawn. He loved the anticipation of the hunt, each time he was in the deer stand he would pray, “Lord just let us see a deer tonight,” and if the hunt was successful, he enjoyed nothing more than showing off his harvest at the shop with the fellowship of family and friends. He went on many successful fishing trips during his life, but as of late there was nothing he enjoyed more than riding back to the dirt hole on summer evenings and fishing with his grandkids, reeling in the most beautiful large-mouth bass. He loved to go camping with his family and kick back around the campfire at night. He loved to spend hours in the shop with his son working on their drag cars and spent countless days at the track, filled with pride each time Chris did a burn-out and sped fearlessly down the track. One of the highlights of the racing career was when CAM racing won Bad 8 Door-Slammers.
There will never be enough words to capture this amazing man with a big heart and generous spirit and how much his family loved him. Out of all the accomplishments in his life, the one that brought him the most pride and joy was his tight-knit family. Out of all of his passions, nothing made him light up more than seeing his family together, spending time in the swamp that he loved.
A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor David Hudson officiating. Burial was to be in Redmen’s Cemetery.
A visitation was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Selbyville Vol Fire Co., P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975.
