Carl Robert Stamm, 73, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Reading, Pa., passed away on Feb. 22, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on April 13, 1947, in Reading, to the late Wilson Stamm and Agnes Schwab.
He spent most of his adult life in Reading and was a 1965 graduate of Reading High School. Stamm served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he made a career in medical manufacturing, retiring as a supervisor after 37 years of service.
Stamm had relocated two years ago to Delaware, where he was able to take advantage of his love for boating and fishing. He was also actively involved in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
In addition to his parents, Stamm was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Sandra. He is survived by his children, Robert Silcox, Kimberly Pilat and Karin Stamm, all of Reading, Pa., and Rebecca Caldwell of North Carolina; a brother, George Stamm and his wife, Gloria, of Millsboro; a sister, Linda Hamm and her husband, Donald, of Reading; his grandchildren, Joseph Pilat III, Jaden Johnson, Jacob Silcox and Bryanna Caldwell; four great-grandchildren; and his companion, Maryanne Coates of Millsboro.
A memorial service with full military honors was held March 1, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro Del. A private burial will take place in Pennsylvania at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.